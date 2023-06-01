LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Lufkin.

According to police, the man was jaywalking around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Paul Avenue and Timberland Drive toward Whataburger when he was struck by a Honda Accord.

“The female driver said she attempted to avoid the man but was unable to do so,” officials said.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where officials said he died a short time later. As of 11 p.m., officials have been unable to identify him.

The man is described by police as a white man in his 60s, brown hair with a receding hairline, 5’5″, 140 to 160 pounds and has no tattoos. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with black running shoes. He was carrying a backpack with Disney’s Frozen characters on it that held multiple vape pens inside.

Anyone who knows his identity is asked to call Lufkin police at 936-633-0356.