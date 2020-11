VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian on Texas 198 near Canton was hit and killed Saturday night by a driver who fled.

Steven Lynn Chambless, 58, of Canton, died at the scene, said the DPS.

The accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. just over 4 miles southwest of Canton. The DPS said the driver was traveling north and that after hitting Chambless drove away.

The accident remains under investigation.