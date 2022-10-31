TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS.

Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian who DPS identified as James E. Young, 58 of Longview, who was walking in the westbound lane.

After being hit by the Prius, the pedestrian was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze who officials said was driven by Justin M. Tracey, 28 of Flint.

Young was declared dead at 7:50 a.m. by Dr. Louis Fernandez of UT Health Hospital in Tyler, and the other two drivers were treated and released for their injuries at the scene.