LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a train Thursday morning at the Feagin at Pershing Railroad Crossing.

Officials said the pedestrian broke his arm, but is not believed to be in critical condition.

“He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain for an unknown amount of time while the train passed,” officials said.

Lufkin Police and Union Pacific responded to the scene.

The railroad crossing at Feagin and Pershing has since been cleared, and the incident remains under investigation.