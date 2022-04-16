MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – The Pegasus Project horse rescue hosted its annual airshow ahead of Easter Sunday. After a two-year hiatus from COVID-19, more than 500 people showed up Saturday.

The event named Wings over Pegasus featured a variety of airplanes, skydivers and helicopters. The airshow included performances by Kate Kyer, Jeremy Holt and Stephen Covington. The family-oriented event also featured face painting, the Easter bunny, an Easter egg hunt, gourmet food trucks, a raffle drawing for two roundtrip tickets on Southwest Airlines and more.

Guests had a chance to meet, pet and finger-paint some of the rescue horses.

“Having the airplane event draws in a lot of people that probably wouldn’t come if it was just horses,” said Allyson Decanio, president of the Pegasus Project. “We combine horse lovers and airplane lovers and it creates a really good turnout.”

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about the work The Pegasus Project does year-round to care for at-risk horses in the community. The project was founded in 2010, and over the past twelve years has rescued, rehabilitated, retrained, and rehomed hundreds of mistreated horses, donkeys, and mules.

This is an annual event but horses are available for adoption all year round. Visit www.WingsOverPegasus.com.