TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Our four legged friends enjoyed some bubble baths on Saturday.

Peltier Subaru held their annual dirty dog wash in Tyler to fundraise for Pets Fur People. This was the ninth year of the event being held.

East Texans were able to shower their dog, get their nails trimmed and get their pets microchipped.

“Well, this is an annual event for Pets Fur People a chance to give our dogs a spa day and raise awareness about Pets Fur People,” said Gayle Helms, the executive director for Pets Fur People.

Peltier Subaru donated $25 to the shelter for every dog that was washed. Pets Fur People opened in 1963 to help animals find their forever home.