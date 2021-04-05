People can safely get rid of old prescription drugs in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Several East Texas law enforcement agencies are providing places for people to throw out old prescription drugs as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Takeback event.
“We are so proud to be able to host this event in Tyler again. “Disposing of unneeded prescription drugs in the home is one of the best ways to keep them out of the wrong hands.”Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh
In Tyler, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the Brookshire’s on Rice Road. All the other locations in East Texas will be held at that same time and date in 11 communities across East Texas. To see a list of all the locations, visit easttexasrx.com.
“Reducing prescription drug abuse in East Texas is one of our top priorities,” said Joseph Byrum, coalition coordinator for the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition, which helps promote the event and educate the community. “We know that when teens abuse prescription drugs they typically get them from friends and family, sometimes taking them from an unmonitored medicine cabinet without the patient’s permission.”
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, more than half of people over age 12 who said they have taken a drug not prescribed to them get them for free from friends and family.
“There is no question that prescription drug abuse and theft from medicine cabinets is an issue for every East Texan,” said DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chavez. “DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back event is a way for every citizen to help prevent drug abuse from beginning in their own homes and from within their own families.”
Additionally, children or pets taking drugs from the trash is one of the top calls to poison control, said Nathan Grounds, coalition coordinator of the Northeast Texas Coalition Against Substance Abuse.
“The safest way to dispose of your leftover drugs is with law enforcement at a secure location,” he said.
LOCATIONS OF SECURE BOXES FOR GETTING RID OF OLD PRESCRIPTION DRUGS
Smith County Sheriff’s Office
227 N. Spring Avenue, Tyler
Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm
Smith County Emergency Operations Center
11325 Spur 248, Tyler
Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm
BrickStreet Pharmacy
314 W Rusk St., Tyler, TX 75701
Available: during Pharmacy Hours
CVS Pharmacy – Store #7446
2626 East 5th Street, Tyler
Available: Monday – Saturday, 7:00am – Midnight | Sunday, 8:00am – Midnight
Eagle Pharmacy
1404 S. Main St., lindale, TX 75771
Available: during Pharmacy Hours
Copeland’s Chandler Drug
201 State Hwy 31 W., Chandler
Available: during Pharmacy Hours
UT Health Science Center at Tyler Police Department
11937 US-271
Building 717
Tyler, TX 75708
Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm
Jacksonville Police Department
210 W Larissa Street, Jacksonville
Available: Monday – Thursday, 8:00am – 5:00pm | Friday, 8:00am – 3:00pm
Walgreens Pharmacy – Store #07611
511 E. Marshall Ave., Longview, TX 75601
Longview Police Department
302 W Cotton St., Longview
Kilgore Police Department
909 N Kilgore St., Kilgore,
Pittsburg Police Department
520 S Greer Blvd., Pittsburg
Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm *Closed for Lunch
Jefferson Police Department
106 North Alley St., Jefferson
Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 12:00pm; 1:00pm – 5:00pm
Titus County Sheriff’s Office
304 South Van Buren, Mount Pleasant
White Oak Police Department
103 E Old Hwy 80, .
White Oak, TX 75693
(903) 759-0106
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
210 W Charlevoix St., Henderson
Available: 24 Hours
Hallsville Police Department
115 W Main St., Hallsville, TX 75650
Morris County Sheriff’s Office
502 Union St., Daingerfield
Cass County Sheriff Office
604 Hwy 8N. Linden
Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm
Marshall Police Department
2101 E End Blvd N., Marshall
Available: 24 hrs
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
200 West Houston St., Marshall
Gladewater Police Department
511 S Tyler St., Gladewate
Miller County Sheriff’s Office
2300 East St., Texarkana, Arkansas
Available: 24 hrs
Texarkana Emergency Center
4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd., Texarkana
Bi-State Justice Center
100 N State Line Ave., Texarkana
Clarksville Police Department
800 West Main St., Clarksville
CVS Pharmacy – Store #6899
1754 W. Loop 281, Longview
CVS Pharmacy – Store #7780
824 S Jackson St., Jacksonville
CVS Pharmacy – Store #6918
1919 S. Loop 256, Palestine
Louis Morgan Drug #4
110 Johnston St., Longview
Gun Barrel Police Department
298 Municipal Dr., Gun Barrel City
Paris Police Department
2910 Clarksville St., Paris
*The following locations do not have permanent drop boxes installed, but will accept any medications dropped off by the public.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office
200 W. Bonham Ave., Cooper
Panola County Sheriff’s Office
314 West Wellington St., Carthage
