People can safely get rid of old prescription drugs in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Several East Texas law enforcement agencies are providing places for people to throw out old prescription drugs as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Takeback event.

“We are so proud to be able to host this event in Tyler again. “Disposing of unneeded prescription drugs in the home is one of the best ways to keep them out of the wrong hands.” Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh

In Tyler, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the Brookshire’s on Rice Road. All the other locations in East Texas will be held at that same time and date in 11 communities across East Texas. To see a list of all the locations, visit easttexasrx.com.

“Reducing prescription drug abuse in East Texas is one of our top priorities,” said Joseph Byrum, coalition coordinator for the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition, which helps promote the event and educate the community. “We know that when teens abuse prescription drugs they typically get them from friends and family, sometimes taking them from an unmonitored medicine cabinet without the patient’s permission.”

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, more than half of people over age 12 who said they have taken a drug not prescribed to them get them for free from friends and family.

“There is no question that prescription drug abuse and theft from medicine cabinets is an issue for every East Texan,” said DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chavez. “DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back event is a way for every citizen to help prevent drug abuse from beginning in their own homes and from within their own families.”

Additionally, children or pets taking drugs from the trash is one of the top calls to poison control, said Nathan Grounds, coalition coordinator of the Northeast Texas Coalition Against Substance Abuse.

“The safest way to dispose of your leftover drugs is with law enforcement at a secure location,” he said.

LOCATIONS OF SECURE BOXES FOR GETTING RID OF OLD PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Smith County Sheriff’s Office

227 N. Spring Avenue, Tyler

Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm

Smith County Emergency Operations Center

11325 Spur 248, Tyler

Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm

BrickStreet Pharmacy

314 W Rusk St., Tyler, TX 75701

Available: during Pharmacy Hours

CVS Pharmacy – Store #7446

2626 East 5th Street, Tyler

Available: Monday – Saturday, 7:00am – Midnight | Sunday, 8:00am – Midnight

Eagle Pharmacy

1404 S. Main St., lindale, TX 75771

Available: during Pharmacy Hours

Copeland’s Chandler Drug

201 State Hwy 31 W., Chandler

Available: during Pharmacy Hours

UT Health Science Center at Tyler Police Department

11937 US-271

Building 717

Tyler, TX 75708

Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm

Jacksonville Police Department

210 W Larissa Street, Jacksonville

Available: Monday – Thursday, 8:00am – 5:00pm | Friday, 8:00am – 3:00pm

Walgreens Pharmacy – Store #07611

511 E. Marshall Ave., Longview, TX 75601

Longview Police Department

302 W Cotton St., Longview

Kilgore Police Department

909 N Kilgore St., Kilgore,

Pittsburg Police Department

520 S Greer Blvd., Pittsburg

Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm *Closed for Lunch

Jefferson Police Department

106 North Alley St., Jefferson

Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 12:00pm; 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Titus County Sheriff’s Office

304 South Van Buren, Mount Pleasant

White Oak Police Department

103 E Old Hwy 80, .

White Oak, TX 75693

(903) 759-0106

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

210 W Charlevoix St., Henderson

Available: 24 Hours

Hallsville Police Department

115 W Main St., Hallsville, TX 75650

Morris County Sheriff’s Office

502 Union St., Daingerfield

Cass County Sheriff Office

604 Hwy 8N. Linden

Available: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm

Marshall Police Department

2101 E End Blvd N., Marshall

Available: 24 hrs

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

200 West Houston St., Marshall

Gladewater Police Department

511 S Tyler St., Gladewate

Miller County Sheriff’s Office

2300 East St., Texarkana, Arkansas

Available: 24 hrs

Texarkana Emergency Center

4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd., Texarkana

Bi-State Justice Center

100 N State Line Ave., Texarkana

Clarksville Police Department

800 West Main St., Clarksville

CVS Pharmacy – Store #6899

1754 W. Loop 281, Longview

CVS Pharmacy – Store #7780

824 S Jackson St., Jacksonville

CVS Pharmacy – Store #6918

1919 S. Loop 256, Palestine

Louis Morgan Drug #4

110 Johnston St., Longview

Gun Barrel Police Department

298 Municipal Dr., Gun Barrel City

Paris Police Department

2910 Clarksville St., Paris

*The following locations do not have permanent drop boxes installed, but will accept any medications dropped off by the public.

Delta County Sheriff’s Office

200 W. Bonham Ave., Cooper

Panola County Sheriff’s Office

314 West Wellington St., Carthage