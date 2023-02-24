(STACKER) – Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Tyler using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Tyler from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Athens, TX

– View share: 1.5%

– Views to own market: 24.9%

– Views to other markets within own state: 53.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 22.1%

#9. Jacksonville, TX

– View share: 2.1%

– Views to own market: 26.7%

– Views to other markets within own state: 60.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 12.5%

#8. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 2.1%

– Views to own market: 26.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%

– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%

#7. Austin, TX

– View share: 2.2%

– Views to own market: 41.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 31.2%

– Views to markets within other states: 27.7%

#6. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 2.4%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%

#5. Longview, TX

– View share: 3.3%

– Views to own market: 52.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 29.4%

– Views to markets within other states: 18.5%

#4. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 3.5%

– Views to own market: 25.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%

– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%

#3. Houston, TX

– View share: 3.7%

– Views to own market: 46.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 26.1%

– Views to markets within other states: 27.7%

#2. Chicago, IL

– View share: 16.6%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

#1. Dallas, TX

– View share: 39.3%

– Views to own market: 44.8%

– Views to other markets within own state: 23.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.3%