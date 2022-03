TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A seafood chain with a location in Longview might be making its way to Tyler in the near future.

The City of Tyler has issued a renovation permit for The Mighty Crab at 2001 W Southwest Loop 323, the same location as the former China Cafe.

A concrete opening date has yet to be released and no other information has been given at this time.

Disclaimer: Only a permit has been issued. The restaurant chain has not yet provided an official announcement of a new location.