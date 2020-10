CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- One person died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a commercial vehicle went off the road and into a creek just north of the city of Alto near County Road 2411.

Officials also said the US69 southbound lanes were closed due to the crash. The southbound traffic was moved to the northbound lanes, which will be used for two-way traffic until the crash is cleared.

The crash is still being investigated.