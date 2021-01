TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon near Hollytree neighborhood.

The accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grande Blvd and Hollytree Dr.

The status of the victim is “unknown at this time” per Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The roadway is now open and all personnel have cleared the scene. The pedestrian was seen by EMS but was not transported to the hospital.