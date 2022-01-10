Person hit while trying to cross train tracks in Longview near Mobberly, Cotton

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) One person was injured Friday morning in Longview after being hit by a train while attempting to cross the tracks.
According to the police department, the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cotton Street and tracks close to Mobberly Avenue.
Officers have cleared the scene, but a crew was brought in to clear the train from the tracks.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but is expected to be okay at this time.
