Person hit while trying to cross train tracks in Longview near Mobberly, Cotton

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) One person was injured Friday morning in Longview after being hit by a train while attempting to cross the tracks.

According to the police department, the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cotton Street and tracks close to Mobberly Avenue.

Officers have cleared the scene, but a crew was brought in to clear the train from the tracks.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but is expected to be okay at this time.