Person hit while trying to cross train tracks in Longview near Mobberly, Cotton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) One person was injured Friday morning in Longview after being hit by a train while attempting to cross the tracks.

According to the police department, the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cotton Street and tracks close to Mobberly Avenue.

Officers have cleared the scene, but a crew was brought in to clear the train from the tracks.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but is expected to be okay at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51