TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Animal Services and the Tyler Police Department will host their annual rabies and microchip clinic for the first time since the pandemic.

On Thursday, pet owners can get discounted prices for rabies shots and microchips at Fun Forest Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A local veterinarian will give rabies shots for $10. Microchips will be half-off for $5.

A Tyler ordinance requires all dogs and cats in city limits to be vaccinated against rabies by the time the animal is 4 months old and at regular 3-year intervals after that. The owner must have some sort of proof of the vaccination.

Anyone can bring their pets to the clinic, even if they don’t live in Tyler.