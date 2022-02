TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At 3:36 p.m., crews responded to a fire at Petal Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Tyler on Baxter Avenue.

According to Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department, EMS is on site and residents are being evacuated and assessed for smoke inhalation.

As of this writing, KETK has a crew on the scene and will continue to bring you live updates as we receive more information.