TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you’re looking for an excuse to get outside with your four-legged family members this weekend, Pets in the Park is being hosted by Pets Fur People at Bergfeld Park in Tyler this Saturday.

The free annual event goes on rain or shine from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and you can expect food trucks, face painting and raffle prizes.

Also, back by popular demand is weenie dog races.

“It’s just amazing to see that all the pets that come out from the big large breweries to all the small ones and everything in between, it’s just so much fun. People just, I think, leave there feeling very happy for the day and that they were able to have a real good time with their pets at Bergfeld Park.” Executive Director of Pets Fur People Gayle Helms

The fundraiser is meant to bring people together for a fun time where they can socialize with other dog owners.