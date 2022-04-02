OMAHA, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt CISD school board unanimously voted to move forward with a four-day school week for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

“We are excited about the learning opportunities it allows for our students as well as the ability to provide small group instruction for struggling students,” said Superintendent of Pewitt CISD, Melissa Reid.

Reid added that teachers will be able to benefit from the extra time for planning, teacher collaboration, vertical alignment, grading, parent meetings, state-required training, and other tasks required to make sure students are academically successful and prepared.

The four days will be from Monday through Thursday and will not begin until the 2022 school year.