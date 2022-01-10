Pewitt Elementary to close until Wednesday due to staff illness

PEWITT, Texas (KETK) Pewitt Elementary will be closed Monday, Jan. 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 12 due to staff illnesses.

The school attempted to remain open, according to Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District, but as the day progressed, PCISD said it became an impossibility.

“We will evaluate the situation as the week progresses and update you as soon as we are able regarding any further cancellations,” PCISD said in a Facebook post.

The school district’s high school and junior high campus will remain in operation. PCISD said that staff and student illnesses on those campuses were minimal and allowed students to continue with their instruction.