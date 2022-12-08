TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Many people are getting sick and some pharmacies are experiencing shortages of common medications.

It’s that time of the year when many are getting sick with viruses like the flu. Some East Texas parents said finding the medicine to treat their children has become quite a challenge.

“While these shortages are happening, they are not necessarily over a whole region so you may have a prescription sent into one pharmacy and they don’t have it,” said Dr. Valerie Smith, Tyler pediatrician and chair of TMA’s Council of Science and Public Help. “But that doesn’t mean the pharmacy down the street didn’t get a shipment in that morning. And so it can be helpful to call the other pharmacy in your area.”

The pharmacy manager at Drug Emporium explained that some customers are having to drive for hours to get their medicine.

“We just transferred a prescription in from as far as Arlington that they did not have the injectable medication that she needed and we happened to have a box left,” said, David Davis, Pharmacy Manager at Drug Emporium.

He also suggested home remedies like, using a humidifier and looking into medicines that are available on the shelves.

“So there are natural cough syrups available that are honey-based as long as the child is not too young,” said Davis.

Dr. Smith said this issue stems from supply chain issues as well as the greater demand for these prescriptions. She explained many young children are sick with upper respiratory diseases like COVID, and RSV.

“It’s important for parents to remember that most of the things we are seeing circulating right now are viral infections,” said Dr. Smith.

She explained viral infections do not require a prescribed antibiotic and encouraged parents to use over-the-counter medicine if they cannot get the prescription.

Dr. Smith also encourages taking precautions to avoid getting sick, like wearing a mask, washing your hands often and staying home if you’re feeling under the weather.