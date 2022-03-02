SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – A local electricity provider is warning residents about a scam call that is reportedly demanding money.

The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, Inc. posted to their social media saying that a scam call is going around impersonating the company.

Customers in the company’s service area, which includes San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Newton, Panola, Jasper, Sabine and Rusk counties, has been receiving calls demanding payment threatening to disconnect their service.

The calls have been displaying local numbers and some even reportedly display the caller ID as Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative.

In a Facebook post, the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative said that they would never call and demand payment immediately in that kind of call.

If you have a concern about your account, please hang up and call Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative at 936-229-4000 or 1-866-392-2547.

Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative added that they have not released any member’s contact information to outside parties and said that it appears that the scam is calling random area phone numbers.