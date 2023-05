GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a rollover crash in Grand Saline.

On Monday, around 2 p.m. Grand Saline Fire Department responded to reports of a one vehicle accident with people possibly trapped inside. The accident took place in the 1800 block of West Frank Street on U.S. Highway 80.

Photo Courtesy of Grand Saline Fire Rescue.

The accident resulted in one person dying and U.S. Highway 80 was shut down while units were working the scene, but has now been reopened.