PHOTOS: 18-wheeler catches fire Sunday on I-20

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler headed through Van Zandt County caught fire while on the road Sunday morning.

According to The County Eagle, the driver of the 18-wheeler was told by commuters that his truck was on fire.

The truck driver pulled to the side of I-20 at the 531 eastbound mile marker. He unhooked the trailer and pulled forward to a safe distance away from the fire.

A Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Deputy near the area shut down traffic for a short period of time for the safety of commuters while south Van Zandt and Canton Fire Departments arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

The County Eagle shared the following photos from the scene: