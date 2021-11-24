PHOTOS: 18-wheeler driver dead after driving through East Texas AutoZone store into trees

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler driver was killed early Wednesday morning after the truck drove through an AutoZone store in Lufkin.

According to local police, the truck was hauling bananas nearing the store just before 4:30 a.m. and left the road near an intersection for an unknown reason. The truck traveled several hundred yards before driving completely through the Autozone store.

The 18-wheeler came to a stop in some trees at Kiwanis Park behind an office building. When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, the driver was found dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending family notification. Police confirmed the driver was not from Texas

The truck tore through power lines during the crash. Initially, about 900 homes in the area were without power, but it is now down to just a couple dozen.

The accident is still under investigation. Northbound lanes of Timerberland Drive from South First Street to Tulane Drive are blocked. Traffic is still moving with drivers sharing the southbound lanes.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays as cleanup continues.