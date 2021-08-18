PHOTOS: 18-wheeler spills chicken waste, byproduct in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler spilled chicken waste on at intersection of TX-149 and FM 349 in Gregg County.

The Elderville Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the spill at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

When ELVFD arrived, the 18-wheeler was on the side of the road with a large volume of grey liquid that had spilled out of truck.

The liquid was quickly determined to be chicken waste and byproduct.

The driver of the truck was covered in the liquid after he attempted to stop the large leak.

The driver was treated and taken to a local hospital.

The leak was stopped by ELVFD and TxDOT was notified and responded to the scene due to the size of the spill and potential hazards.