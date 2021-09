RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people were hospitalized after what officials said was major wreck in Rusk County.

The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said that units were on the scene of a major accident around 6:12 p.m. at US 259 and FM 850.

Officials shut down traffic in all directions at 6:26 p.m.

CCVFD said two where taken by EMS and that one was taken by Flight for Life to local hospitals with unknown type of injuries.