POINT, Texas (KETK) — Police arrested the driver of a pickup in Rains County on Friday after they found more than 20 pounds of marijuana and a loaded firearm in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, a police sergeant with the Point Police Department made a traffic stop on a pickup at a Max-A-Mart gas station. According to a Facebook post from the department, the driver allegedly exited the vehicle immediately, which is when the officer observed a firearm in the seat.

The chief of police detained the driver before it was discovered that there was contraband in the vehicle. In the pickup they found more than 20 bags sealed bags of marijuana that weighed approximately 20.18 pounds, which were summarily removed from the vehicle along with the firearm, which was loaded.

In the course of the investigation, officials learned that the driver had left a U-Haul in the parking lot of a Walmart in Greenville. Officers with Greenville police located the truck and additional officers with the Lone Oak Police Department were requested by the Point Police Chief.

A K-9 was brought out to the scene to search the U-Haul, along with officers from Point PD, to search for additional contraband. Officers reportedly only found drug paraphernalia and a motorcycle in the truck.

The driver of the pickup was arrested and booked into the Rains County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds.

The Point Police Department thanked the Rains County Sheriff’s office, Lone Oak PD and the Hunt County Sheriff’s office for their assistance.