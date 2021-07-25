PHOTOS: Mother, two babies taken to hospital after 2-vehicle head-on crash in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people, including a mother and two babies were taken to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Van Zandt County.

On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., Grand Saline and Fruitvale Fire Departments responded to the scene on FM 17 near CR 1222.

The mother and the two infants were traveling down FM 17 in her Chevrolet Traverse and crashed head-on into a Ford pickup truck.

The two infants were secured in their car seats and did not appear to have major injuries, according to The County Eagle. The mother was alert and speaking with paramedics and firefighters. The mother and the babies were taken to nearby hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital, but was out of the truck and walking.

According to The County Eagle, the crash was so violent that it literally knocked the engine out of the Chevrolet Traverse.

The cause of the crash was being determined by DPS officials.