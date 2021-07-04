PHOTOS: 6 hospitalized after collision at intersection of US 259, FM 918 in Rusk County

Photos courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

RUSK COUNTY, TEXAS (KETK) – Six people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of US Hwy 259 and FM 918.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. Fire units and emergency personnel found the vehicles with all patients out of the vehicle.

Four of the patients were taken to the hospital by personal vehicle and the other two were taken by EMS. None of six had life-threatening injuries, according to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

