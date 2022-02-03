EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Wintry weather is moving into East Texas today. We are monitoring the changeover from rain to ice conditions, especially for our west-northwest counties at this time.

Here is a look at what we’ve seen around East Texas so far:

Mineola

Mineola

Rains County. Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Lake Palestine. Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Mineola

Don’t forget to download the East Texas Storm Team app.

Our app stands out above the rest to provide you weather alerts and notifications when storms are close to your location. The main requirement of this app is your GPS location to follow you everywhere, but its sole purpose is to alert you of the weather.

Here are the top three features of the app.

Multiple weather locations for weather alerts

Radar The radar allows you to show Futurecast

Safety Net Alerts

This is where you can select customized alerts for lightning, rotating storms, and alerts from the National Weather Service.

Download today for Apple and Android devices.