HUDSON, Texas (KETK) – An abandoned home, known to Hudson locals as “the old Peavy House” was destroyed after a Sunday morning fire, according to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Hudson Fire and officials with the Texas Forest Service responded to the scene off of Highway 94, and received calls around 6:30 in the morning after people in the area reported seeing smoke.

The home had been left abandoned for more than 20 years, and officials said the fire was contained to the house but if the wind had been blowing, it could have burned thousands of acres.

“The biggest memory was the Easter get togethers,” Woody Peavy, a grandson of the homeowners said of the house. “We’d have upwards of 100 people here.”

After hours of fighting the fire, all that remains is the chimney from the house that was built in the 20s. Officials do not currently know the cause of the fire.

Photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.