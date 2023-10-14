TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday people all across the United States and East Texas got to see a annular solar eclipse. Here in East Texas the eclipse wasn’t the shocking ‘Ring of fire’ that some people in the path of the total eclipse saw but it was still a phenomenal sight to behold.

KETK compiled the following photos from Saturday’s eclipse as seen from across East Texas:

Longview

  • Photo courtesy of Joe Pool.
Tyler

  • Oct. 14 Solar Eclipse in Tyler
    GIF courtesy of Jeanne Harford.
Tyler State Park

  • 0ct. 16 Solar Eclipse In Tyler State Park
    Photo courtesy of Tyler State Park
If you’d like to submit your own eclipse photos to KETK, you can email them to us at Newsroom@ketk.com.