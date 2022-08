BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Several reports of significant flooding in Brownsboro due to Tuesday rain.

According to officials, the eastbound lanes of Hwy 31 in front of City Hall are flooded and drivers are asked to use extreme caution in this area.

City Hall is currently closed due to the building being flooded. Officials are hoping it will dry out overnight and be able to reopen in the morning.

Photo courtesy of Brownsboro Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Brownsboro Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Brownsboro Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Brownsboro Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Brownsboro Fire Rescue