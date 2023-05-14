LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Four people are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a Longview building “at a high rate of speed,” according to officials.

Authorities said that on May 13, four Longview fire ambulances responded for treatment and transport of the victims.

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

The building’s structural integrity was found “extremely compromised” after the incident, officials said, and the LFD Special Operations Technical Rescue teams worked to prevent further collapse of the building.

The total operation took four hours.