PHOTOS: Car skids on ice, slams into trailer home in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas – A car slid off the road and smashed into a trailer house in the Cherokee Shores neighborhood in Henderson County, said information from Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

No one was injured.

The car received extensive damage to its front end and trailer received minor damage at the point of impact.

Volunteer firefighters discovered the wreck on Friday while they were going through the neighborhood passing out bottled water. Residents in the area did not have running water Friday.

PSVFD said has delivered more than 200 cases of water to people in deed.