PHOTOS: Deep sinkhole causes road closure in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police officers are warning drivers of a sinkhole that caused a road closure.

Kilgore PD and the street department closed the southbound lane of Fritz Swanson Road, just south of the intersection at State Highway 31.

Photo courtesy of Kilgore PD

The sinkhole looks deep, though officials will not know the extent of it until the street department opens it up Tuesday.

Officers ask that people watch for barricades and avoid the area.

According to the United States Geological Survey, sinkholes occur when an area in the ground has no natural external surface drainage. When water from rainfall moves down through the soil, these types of rock begin to dissolve. This creates underground spaces and caverns.

Sinkholes look dramatic because the land under them stays intact for a period of time until the space just gets too big to support the land above it.

Just last year, the city of Tyler dealt with a sinkhole at the intersection of Old Bullard Road and Rice Road.