PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A dog was rescued by Payne Springs Fire Rescue Monday morning after being stuck overnight in a storm drain.

Officials said the dog had “ended up in this predicament due to being scared of fireworks.”

Payne Springs Fire Chief 1 and Engine 1 responded to the scene and were able to help get the dog out with a Halligan bar, digging by hand and treats.

The dog had to low crawl through the drain and got out uninjured.