VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH64.

“If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt,” said Van Zandt County Constables Precinct 4.

According to officials, the other driver involved was uninjured but his truck and his load weren’t as lucky.

