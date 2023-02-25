PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night and Saturday morning, several East Texas fire crews fought two separate structure fires within the Cherokee Shores area.

According to a social media post, Payne Springs Fire Rescue was alerted to the first fire around 10:03 p.m., while Gun Barrel City Fire Department was responding to a wreck. Before GBC fire department was able to clear their wreck, tankers from Caney City and Log Cabin fire departments were requested to assist PSFR.

Photo courtesy of PSFR

When PSFR arrived on the scene they found a fully involved single-wide trailer fire that was spreading to the ground. Crews from PSFR, Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Log Cabin and Caney City fire departments were ultimately able to subdue the blazing structure and ground fires.

PSFR said they had just got back to the station at 2:29 a.m. when another fire was reported in Cherokee Shores. PSFR arrived to the Longhorn Road property to find another single-wide trailer on fire, a detached outbuilding on fire, a ground fire and several trees on fire as well, according to a PSFR social media post.

Photo courtesy of PSFR

Engine two arrived and used their deck gun to shoot down and help extinguish the fire. The second fire was responded to by PSFR, Gun Barrel City and Eustace fire department.

Neither of the fires caused injuries or damage to adjacent properties. Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating both of the fires.