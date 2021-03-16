PHOTOS: East Texas students’ artwork qualifies for state during 2021 Texas Visual Art Scholastic Event

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- 28 art pieces from Chapel Hill ISD were submitted into the 2021 Texas Visual Art Scholastic Event.

The competition was virtual this year.

During the contest, students were able to obtain 20 points for writing about art and 40 points for their artwork. If they received 51-60 points, then they got a region medal and a score of four, which is the highest rating. 20 artworks from the district received a score of four.

Eight students obtained the next highest score, a three.

“Congratulations to the 2021 VASE winners and CHISD art teacher, Mrs. Kimberly Taylor,” wrote the district.

Four of the art pieces that received a score of four became state qualifying medalists and will move on to the state competition.

Only 10% of the works from the contest head to state.

“Congratulations to our wonderfully talented students. Please enjoy looking at their pieces,” said CHISD.