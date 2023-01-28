PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire off of East Quanah Road around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 28.

The single story building had fire coming through the roof that fire crews had to go inside to extinguish, according to PSFR. Nobody was injured during the fire, officials said.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Gun Barrel City Fire Department and Eustace Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire. Henderson County Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating what caused this fire to start, contact them at 903-675-6157 if you have any information.