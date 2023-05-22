TOOL, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been pinned in the air against a tree in a lift was rescued yesterday afternoon.

Tool Fire Rescue said the lift equipment had failed and they believe it had lost a pin when the victim fell backwards into the bucket.

“Thank the lord for the tree behind him to pin the bucket as it held him up till we were able to get him down,” according to Tool Fire Rescue.

Gun Barrel City and Trinidad Fire Departments assisted, and Gun Barrel City safely made the rescue.

Photo courtesy of Tool Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Tool Fire Rescue

“We all worked as a team to keep him calm as Lt. Mike went up to get him down,” Tool Fire Rescue said. “A team effort between the three departments.”

No one was hurt and everyone returned home safely, according to officials. Tool Fire Rescue thanked Gun Barrel City and Trinidad for their assistance.