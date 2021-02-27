PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to house fire with heavy smoke in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – The Edgewood Fire Department responded to a house fire with heavy smoke in Edgewood Saturday morning.
Firefighters could not enter the home with out a oxygen tank and mask due to heavy smoke, according to The County Eagle.
Upon arrival, the fire department found that half of the home was fully involved.
Officials found that the home was not occupied and that the home was a renovation project.
Grand Saline, Fruitvale and Wills Point Fire departments were called to assist with mutual aid.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal.
