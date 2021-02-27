PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to house fire with heavy smoke in Edgewood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – The Edgewood Fire Department responded to a house fire with heavy smoke in Edgewood Saturday morning.

Firefighters could not enter the home with out a oxygen tank and mask due to heavy smoke, according to The County Eagle.

Upon arrival, the fire department found that half of the home was fully involved.

Officials found that the home was not occupied and that the home was a renovation project.

Grand Saline, Fruitvale and Wills Point Fire departments were called to assist with mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal.

  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle
  • Courtesy of The County Eagle

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51