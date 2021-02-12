PHOTOS: Flint-Gresham fire engine heavily damaged when hit by 18-wheeler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An engine from the Flint-Gresham Fire Department was struck from behind on Toll 49 Thursday night.

Photos from the scene show the fire engine and the 18-wheeler sustained significant damage.

No injures were reported, said information from Noonday Fire Department, which responded to the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our neighboring family at Flint-Gresham Fire Department,” said a posting from Noonday VFD.

The accident happened at a time when officials were reporting ice on overpasses on Toll 49 and asking motorists to slow down.

