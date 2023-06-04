FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – All Franklin County fire departments were on the scene of a commercial chipping mill fire that happened around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

The fire, which was in Purley Fire Department’s district, was burning in a pole barn style structure that contained wood shavings and sawdust, according to authorities. Mount Vernon Fire Department said their Engine 1 and Rescue 1 were used to attack the fire from their dump tanks.

Photo courtesy of Mount Vernon Fire Department.

The Purley, South Franklin, Tri-Lakes, Pickton-Pine Forest, Saltillo, Brinker, Winnsboro and Perryville Fire Departments provided water and manpower support needed to combat the fire.

According to Mount Vernon Fire Department, 15 pieces of equipment and 28 personnel were able to put out the fire and clear the scene by 7 a.m.

MVFD thanked Hopkins County EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.