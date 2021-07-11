PHOTOS: Gladewater emergency personnel find vehicle in Sabine River

SABINE RIVER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Gladewater emergency personnel found a vehicle in the Sabine River.

The Gladewater Fire department, police department and Texas Game Warden were on the scene when they found the vehicle.

Emergency personnel used a tow truck to pull the vehicle free.

According to the Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page, the police department will be handling any investigations related to this call if needed.

