PHOTOS: Gladewater emergency personnel find vehicle in Sabine River

SABINE RIVER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Gladewater emergency personnel found a vehicle in the Sabine River.
The Gladewater Fire department, police department and Texas Game Warden were on the scene when they found the vehicle.
Emergency personnel used a tow truck to pull the vehicle free.
According to the Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page, the police department will be handling any investigations related to this call if needed.
- Missing NJ woman abducted along with her toddler found dead in Tennessee: officials
- No injuries reported after fire at restaurant in Lindale
- Donald Trump speaks at CPAC in Dallas
- More Florida manatees have died in first half of 2021 than in any other year in state’s history
- Snake slithering into power substation causes outage for hundreds of East Texans