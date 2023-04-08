HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Teachers in Hallsville ISD were awarded $60,372.56 in grants by the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation during their annual Purple Pride Patrol on Wednesday, March 6.
This year’s grants are the latest in the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation’s 21 years of supporting the district and it’s staff.
Hallsville ISD Education Foundation posted the following photos of Purple Pride Patrol:
Hallsville ISD shared the following photos from their respective campuses:
