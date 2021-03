VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – First responders were called to a head-on collision that left both drivers with non-life threatening injuries, according to the County Eagle.

The crash happened on Highway 19 near County Road 3108.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was transported to a nearby hospital.

The cause of of the wreck is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety officials. However, according to the County Eagle, wet roads may have contributed to the accident.