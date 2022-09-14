HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives.

Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.

Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. Gun Barrell City, Texas Charged with: Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

Sean Cole Freudenrich, 38 6’4″ 245 lbs. Athens, Texas Charged with: Family assault

Ashley Lynn Culmo, 31 5’6″ 125 lbs. Murchison, Texas Charged with: Child Endangerment