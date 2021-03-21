PHOTOS: High-speed chase in Van Zandt County ends with car crashing, bursting into flames

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, while throwing drugs out of the window, according to the County Eagle, and ended up crashing his car that burst into flames.

Around 8 a.m., Canton police officers began working a high-speed chase that allegedly began at a Whataburger in Canton.

The driver exited westbound on Interstate 20 where Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputies got involved. The Department of Public Safety intercepted the vehicle which was traveling more than 100 miles per hour on I-20.

The chase continued after the man exited off at FM 2965 towards Wills Point.

While driving, the man who was leading the chase was throwing bags of Xanax and other narcotics out of the window.

He then turned down County Road 3812. As he was approaching FM 751, the man locked his breaks and began skidding across the highway jumping a ditch and landing at a fence line beside two trees where his vehicle burst into flames in front of a home occupied by Edward Byrd and wife who were having morning coffee.

Photo courtesy of The County Eagle

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Carl Fulton, had to be extracted from the vehicle where the windshield once was and only sustained minor injuries.

Fulton was then taken to the Van Zandt County Jail where he was charged with evading arrest, possession of drugs and violation of parole.

According to Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Fulton was taken to a local hospital. Prior to his arrest, Fulton had allegedly ingested drugs.

Byrd told the County Eagle that is was something right out of a movie.