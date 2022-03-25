OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – A home in Overton was destroyed in a fire on Friday.

According to the Overton Fire Department, they got calls reporting smoke coming from a structure. The first units on the scene reported heavy smoke and visible fire coming from the roof vents.

“Units made a quick knock down and opened vents in the roof to help evacuate heat and smoke resulting in minimal fire spread,” according to a release from Overton FD.

Photo courtesy of Overton Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Overton Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Overton Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Overton Fire Department

Overton FD was assisted by New London FD, Rusk County Rescue, Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and the Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Office.