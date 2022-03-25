OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – A home in Overton was destroyed in a fire on Friday.
According to the Overton Fire Department, they got calls reporting smoke coming from a structure. The first units on the scene reported heavy smoke and visible fire coming from the roof vents.
“Units made a quick knock down and opened vents in the roof to help evacuate heat and smoke resulting in minimal fire spread,” according to a release from Overton FD.
Overton FD was assisted by New London FD, Rusk County Rescue, Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and the Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Office.