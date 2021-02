TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With a Winter Storm Warning in effect for East Texas, we’ve gathered some photos that show the icy conditions outside.

Old Jacksonville Highway

Icy tree in Tyler, photo courtesy of Rayann Soliz Albright

Ice on leaves in Troup, photo courtesy of Kelly Johnston

Rice Road in Tyler

